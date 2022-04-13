KZN authorities counting cost of damage caused by heavy rain, floods

Fifty-nine people have died in the disaster while homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal authorities are on Wednesday counting the cost of damage caused by heavy rain and flooding.

Fifty-nine people have died in the disaster while homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

The province has been declared a disaster area.

The KwaZulu-Natal government's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that mop-up operations would continue.

“More mop-up operations will continue and the N2 and N3 will be closed,” Mabaso said.

President Cyril Ramahosa is in the province visiting communities affected by the floods.