KZN authorities counting cost of damage caused by heavy rain, floods

Fifty-nine people have died in the disaster while homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

Screengrab of video of flood damage in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, @_NMabaso
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal authorities are on Wednesday counting the cost of damage caused by heavy rain and flooding.

The province has been declared a disaster area.

The KwaZulu-Natal government's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that mop-up operations would continue.

“More mop-up operations will continue and the N2 and N3 will be closed,” Mabaso said.

President Cyril Ramahosa is in the province visiting communities affected by the floods.

