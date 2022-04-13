KZN authorities counting cost of damage caused by heavy rain, floods
Fifty-nine people have died in the disaster while homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal authorities are on Wednesday counting the cost of damage caused by heavy rain and flooding.
The province has been declared a disaster area.
The KwaZulu-Natal government's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that mop-up operations would continue.
“More mop-up operations will continue and the N2 and N3 will be closed,” Mabaso said.
President Cyril Ramahosa is in the province visiting communities affected by the floods.
[WATCH] President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives in Pinetown, in KwaZulu-Natal where is set to visit communities affected by the #KZNFloods. -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/Q7OJuwDtAPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022
This is where President Ramaphosa will make his first KwaZulu-Natal stop, in Clermont, West of Durban. Four lives including three children were claimed when this church building collapsed. #KZNFlooding pic.twitter.com/vZS3waICYREWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022