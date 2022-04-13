Joburg motorists urged to avoid M1 North near Booysens
The JMPD has closed a portion of the highway after Booysens Road to the Crown Interchange due to the removal of a damaged information board.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists planning to travel along the M1 North near Booysens have been advised to steer clear of the area.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged road users to use alternative routes, including Booysens Road through the Johannesburg city centre.
Traffic AdvisoryJoburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) April 13, 2022
M1 north closed off near the Crown I/C for the removal of a damaged information board. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to avoid the M1 north and to use Booysens Rd as an alternative route through Booysens and the JHB City Centre. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/QJ9MScDHhT