Joburg motorists urged to avoid M1 North near Booysens

The JMPD has closed a portion of the highway after Booysens Road to the Crown Interchange due to the removal of a damaged information board.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists planning to travel along the M1 North near Booysens have been advised to steer clear of the area.



The JMPD has closed a portion of the highway after Booysens Road to the Crown Interchange due to the removal of a damaged information board.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged road users to use alternative routes, including Booysens Road through the Johannesburg city centre.