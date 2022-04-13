Is the health dept deleting unread public comments on new COVID rules?

South Africans have until Saturday to make their inputs on the proposed changes - that government says will ensure that it's better equipped to deal with the pandemic - outside of the implementation of a state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Civic organisation, Dear South Africa, says it's aware of allegations that the Health Department is deleting unread email submissions from the public on the proposed amendments to the National Health Act.

South Africans have until Saturday to make their inputs on the proposed changes that government said would ensure that it was better equipped to deal with the pandemic outside of the implementation of a state of disaster.

The department said it had yet to receive a complaint but urged anyone with any proof to come forward.

The Health Department said it received just over 100,000 submissions from organisations and individuals and because of the large volume it had already begun processing them.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said it was too soon to conclude on the public's general sentiment.

"But what we can confirm is that a number of the issues raised by a number of individuals are valid, and they will assist as we move forward."

Dear South Africa's Rob Hutchinson said they've been told not all submissions have been captured.

"We've had dozens of reports where people have sent a message directly through to the government recipient and those emails have been deleted without being opened or read."

Hutchinson said they've got proof - and will be approaching the department for answers - as this could comprise the entire public participation process.