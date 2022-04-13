Government prepares to declare KZN a disaster area amid devastating floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are preparing to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area as the coastal province is battered by floods while requesting additional funds for the province.
Ramaphosa has been visiting flood-stricken parts of the province to offer support to affected communities.
The president has assured residents that government would assist them to rebuild homes.
[EARLIER ON] Ramaphosa arrived to crying family members left destitute as they mourn the passing of their four children claimed by the #KZNFlooding, the families are still stunned to have lost their members. pic.twitter.com/P2sVOC3I6kEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022
WREAKING HAVOC
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal families are reeling as extreme weather wreaks havoc on the province, claiming the lives of 253 loved ones so far.
Devastating storms have left a trail of destruction across roads, homes, and other infrastructure, forcing hundreds to flee.
The death toll is one of the highest in South Africa’s history, surpassing the 70 recorded deaths from 2019’s floods.
WORST RAINS IN DECADES
The South African Weather Service told Eyewitness News that these had been the worst rains they had seen in the province in decades.
Communities have been left reeling after their homes and businesses were destroyed in the rain.
Residents in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal said it was like a nightmare.
“It’s really heart-breaking. Families have left their homes completely destitute. They’ve left their belongings, one of them lost their pet. Their vehicle has been completely damaged, there’s no insurance on the property, they have nowhere to spend the night,” said one woman.
This is where President Ramaphosa will make his first KwaZulu-Natal stop, in Clermont, West of Durban. Four lives including three children were claimed when this church building collapsed. #KZNFlooding pic.twitter.com/vZS3waICYREWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022
SHOCK AND TRAUMA
Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said on Wednesday that residents in communities in the eThekwini region and surrounding areas had been severely shocked and traumatised.
Displaced people have sought refuge in community halls.
Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said, “The one thing that hasn’t been captured are the emotions ad the trauma. Television can’t capture that, neither radio.”
Sooliman said some residents lost their belongings within minutes.
Responding to the #KZNFloods, we are on the scene in #Tongaatwhere a grandmother and her three grandchildren were swept away when a river in Flamingo Heights bursts its banks.Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 12, 2022
The bodies of the grandmother and two children have been found, one child remains unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/p1DVYFyrYQ