Go

Government prepares to declare KZN a disaster area amid devastating floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are preparing to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area as the coastal province is battered by floods while requesting additional funds for the province.

KZN has been hit by devastating floods. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
KZN has been hit by devastating floods. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
Nhlanhla Mabaso Eyewitness News 40 minutes ago

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are preparing to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area as the coastal province is battered by floods while requesting additional funds for the province.

Ramaphosa has been visiting flood-stricken parts of the province to offer support to affected communities.

The president has assured residents that government would assist them to rebuild homes.

WREAKING HAVOC

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal families are reeling as extreme weather wreaks havoc on the province, claiming the lives of 253 loved ones so far.

Devastating storms have left a trail of destruction across roads, homes, and other infrastructure, forcing hundreds to flee.

The death toll is one of the highest in South Africa’s history, surpassing the 70 recorded deaths from 2019’s floods.

WORST RAINS IN DECADES

The South African Weather Service told Eyewitness News that these had been the worst rains they had seen in the province in decades.

Communities have been left reeling after their homes and businesses were destroyed in the rain.

Residents in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal said it was like a nightmare.

“It’s really heart-breaking. Families have left their homes completely destitute. They’ve left their belongings, one of them lost their pet. Their vehicle has been completely damaged, there’s no insurance on the property, they have nowhere to spend the night,” said one woman.

SHOCK AND TRAUMA

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said on Wednesday that residents in communities in the eThekwini region and surrounding areas had been severely shocked and traumatised.

Displaced people have sought refuge in community halls.

Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said, “The one thing that hasn’t been captured are the emotions ad the trauma. Television can’t capture that, neither radio.”

Sooliman said some residents lost their belongings within minutes.

BLOCKED ACCESS TO HOSPITAL

Hospital group Netcare said the closure of major roads in certain parts of Durban had made some facilities inaccessible.

The road closures have also led to logistical difficulties with the transfer of patients and supplies.

However, extensive contingency measures are in place. These included 911 emergency medical teams and its helicopter emergency medical service were helping to manage the difficult situation on the ground.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA