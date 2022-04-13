Government prepares to declare KZN a disaster area amid devastating floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are preparing to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area as the coastal province is battered by floods while requesting additional funds for the province. Kwazulu-natal floods

Disaster areas

KwaZulu-Natal flooding DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are preparing to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area as the coastal province is battered by floods while requesting additional funds for the province. Ramaphosa has been visiting flood-stricken parts of the province to offer support to affected communities. The president has assured residents that government would assist them to rebuild homes. [EARLIER ON] Ramaphosa arrived to crying family members left destitute as they mourn the passing of their four children claimed by the #KZNFlooding, the families are still stunned to have lost their members. pic.twitter.com/P2sVOC3I6k EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022

WREAKING HAVOC

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal families are reeling as extreme weather wreaks havoc on the province, claiming the lives of 253 loved ones so far.

Devastating storms have left a trail of destruction across roads, homes, and other infrastructure, forcing hundreds to flee.

The death toll is one of the highest in South Africa’s history, surpassing the 70 recorded deaths from 2019’s floods.

WORST RAINS IN DECADES

The South African Weather Service told Eyewitness News that these had been the worst rains they had seen in the province in decades.

Communities have been left reeling after their homes and businesses were destroyed in the rain.

Residents in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal said it was like a nightmare.

“It’s really heart-breaking. Families have left their homes completely destitute. They’ve left their belongings, one of them lost their pet. Their vehicle has been completely damaged, there’s no insurance on the property, they have nowhere to spend the night,” said one woman.