Government is the cause of xenophobic attacks in SA, says DA's Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Home Affairs is the biggest culprit in using foreign nationals as a scapegoat for the problems in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the government is the cause of the xenophobic attacks in the country because they fail to get the basics of governing right.

He said home affairs was the biggest culprit in using foreign nationals as a scapegoat for the problems in South Africa.

Steenhuisen was speaking outside the Johannesburg branch of Home Affairs where he conducted a site visit joined by the party's Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga.

He said the anger from citizens towards African migrants was misdirected, they should be targeting places such as the home affairs and Union Buildings where relevant ministers were failing to do their job.

Steenhuisen said the DA would be making submissions to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that a new system should be developed for skilled immigration.

"So one of our proposals is an electronic-based service that will tell you who is entitled to work in South Africa. It will make it very easy for any prospective employer, simply type in an ID number or passport number and see whether that person is able to be employed in South Africa. That is one way to deal with it".