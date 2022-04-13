Further load shedding not off the cards, Eskom warns

Overnight generation units failed at the Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power plants.

CAPE TOWN - Further breakdowns at power stations could result in more load shedding, Eskom warned on Wednesday.

Stage 2 load shedding was extended until Friday morning.

Eskom said the supply of 240 megawatts from Mozambique has also been disrupted, further adding to electricity supply constraints.

CEO André de Ruyter said the breakdowns have necessitated load shedding until at least Friday morning.

"Depending of course on how the situation changes with units either returning to service from unplanned trips or potentially to a further break down then, of course, that risk remains."

Eskom is assisting flood-stricken areas in KwaZulu-Natal and will not be implementing load shedding in eThekwini.