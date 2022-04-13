From land to whiskey, MPs declare their assets and gifts to Parliament

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has released the Register of Members’ Interests for last year.

CAPE TOWN - From vast tracts of land to fancy gifts like whiskey and perfume, these are just some of the assets and gifts declared by members of Parliament.

All MPs were required to disclose their registrable interest to Parliament every year.

While many MPs and Cabinet ministers like Lindiwe Sisulu had no gifts or hospitality to declare, some of their colleagues had a lot.

They included Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi who was gifted a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label valued at over R2,000.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina declared a perfume she received from a friend worth R1,900.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu declared gifts of a different kind, including tickets to watch a La Liga football game in Spain between Real Madrid and Sevilla valued at €250.

EFF leader Julius Malema declared a R1,000 donation from a person listed as “Soweto Sympathiser”.

Some MPs are more open than others on their financial affairs with Al Jamah MP Ganief Hendricks listing his interests that included over a million shares in various listed companies valued at almost R2 million.

The committee has welcomed the commitment shown by MPs from both Houses to uphold the good standing of Parliament by declaring their interests.