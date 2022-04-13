Eskom offers assistance to flood-stricken areas in KwaZulu-Natal

Stage 2 load shedding has been extended until Friday, depending on how the situation changes over the coming days.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it is offering assistance to flood-stricken areas in KwaZulu-Natal.

Group CEO André de Ruyter has given an update on its interventions to remedy the situation, saying Eskom is experiencing a 3,518 megawatt shortfall in generation capacity.

De Ruyter said Eskom would not be implementing load shedding in the eThekwini Municipality.

"We are ready and we are prepared to offer every assistance that we possibly can to help KwaZulu-Natal through this challenging period."