DA objects to proposed amendments to National Health Act

Health regulations have been published for public comment, giving people until 16 April to have their say on the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has objected to proposed amendments to the National Health Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in April terminated the national state of disaster and announced interim safety protocols in its place.

Health regulations have been published for public comment, giving people until 16 April to have their say on the matter.

New regulations will be finalised and promulgated under the National Health Act once public comment has been taken into account.

The DA's Michelle Clarke claims that the new regulations will give Health Minister Joe Phaahla permanent power to lock down the country as well as force COVID-19 vaccinations.

“These regulations also give the Minister of Health unchecked power to instill lockdown without receiving any advice from experts or medical council,” Clarke said.

The health ministry has rejected the DA's opinion, saying that the party could suggest alternative methods to control notifiable diseases.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “The DA should forward their comments to the department, instead of sending them to the public", adding that the department wanted "solutions not complaints.”