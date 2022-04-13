DA disappointed that Mkhize cleared by Parly ethics committee over Digital Vibes

The party’s deputy chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, also questioned how Mkhize still remained an MP following previous findings by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was disappointed that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been cleared by Parliament’s ethics committee for allegedly receiving benefits from Digital Vibes.

The party’s deputy chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, had filed a complaint to Parliament’s joint ethics committee about Mkhize’s alleged conflicts and breaching the ethics code when Digital Vibes paid maintenance work at this Bryanston property.

The other complaint was related to his son, who received R460,000 from the same company.

"It is rather disappointing that the ethics committee has now come back to state that in fact, they don’t find the alleged payments to Dr Mkhize’s son as a breach of the code because the breach of a code would have to pertain only to his spouse or children who are dependent on him. We believe that this is a very strict application of the code," Gwarube said.

Gwarube also questioned how Mkhize still remained an MP following previous findings by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

"Dr Mkhize remains a member of Parliament and our view is that the matter that has been uncovered by the SIU, which is now the subject of a Hawks investigation, is ongoing and we will continue to monitor what is unfolding there," she said.