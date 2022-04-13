Corruption and bribery greet DA delegation at Johannesburg home affairs office

The DA's Solly Msimanga said the party will now be writing to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi over allegations of corruption and ill-treatment of people at various branches of the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption, paying bribes for quicker services - these were some issues people raised to Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders while they were on a site visit to home affairs office in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The DA's Solly Msimanga said the party would write to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi over allegations of corruption and ill-treatment of people at various branches of the department

The DA. led by John Steenhuisen, conducted a site visit of the home affairs Johannesburg branch where they met with several people waiting in long queues.

During the visit, Msimanga and Steenhuisen heard about the struggles and problems people faced when they needed documents like their ID, birth or death certificates.

One of those waiting was Busisiwe Matiwane who was accompanying her two children to apply for ID documents. She alleged she could not get assistance simply because she failed to pay at least R300 for faster service.

"I don't have R150 or R300, when you arrive after 11 am you are told to pay R300 to be able to enter the door".

Msimanga said home affairs is the most crippled department in the country.