Babita Deokaran‘s family worried that mastermind behind murder still not caught

Deokaran, a senior official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was gunned down outside her home in south Johannesburg in August last year in an apparent hit.

JOHANNESBURG - Babita Deokaran's family has again called for the authorities to move on the mastermind or masterminds behind her murder.

Deokaran, a senior official with the Gauteng Department of Health, was gunned down outside her home in south Johannesburg in August last year in an apparent hit.

Less than a week later, police arrested six men who they said executed the crime.

The six current accused made an appearance before the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday, when the case was transferred to the High Court where they will ultimately stand trial.

The mastermind has still not been found and Deokaran’s brother-in-law, Tony Haripersadh, said that justice would only be served once all those involved had been brought to book.

While they have welcomed the progress in the case against the six men before the court, he said that her loved ones remained concerned that eight months down the line, the individual or individuals who masterminded her murder still had not been arrested.

Haripersadh said that it was crucial for the family and for their efforts to secure closure, that the kingpin, as he put it, was made to pay for their part in the crime.