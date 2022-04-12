Zuma celebrates 80th birthday with family in hospital

Jacob Zuma was due to appear in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for his corruption case but ended up being a no-show.

JOHANNESBURG - It sounds as though former president Jacob Zuma is on the mend while in hospital on Tuesday.

Zuma was due to appear in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for his corruption case but ended up being a no-show. Spokesperson for his foundation Mzwanele Manyi told journalists at court he was unwell.

Later on Monday, Manyi said Zuma was undergoing tests in hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon though, he said the former president was doing well and would be spending time with his family on his 80th birthday.

"For now, I can tell you that he is feeling better today. His family will be around him, I do expect that doctors will cut him some slack to go be with his family at some point, but I don't know the specifics of when and how long."