Youth should be empowered to run their own businesses, says Makhura in Diepsloot

Locals have long claimed that opportunities for businesses and employment were being given to people from other provinces and even other countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is in Diepsloot on Tuesday afternoon unpacking the recently passed Township Economic Development Bill, which is aimed at providing the legal framework to enable township businesses to flourish.

Makhura said the bill - the first of its kind in the country - would repeal by-laws that had been stifling township businesses. It will also enable access to land and funding.

"When you're a township business - a business run by a young person - and when this business is given funding, it can operate very well. So, we also established the Township Economic Development Partnership Fund."

The premier has reiterated that they wanted to empower residents to create their own economic opportunities within their own communities.

"If your business is in Limpopo, don't come and claim funding for support for your business here, we are only funding businesses in Gauteng."

Meanwhile, Makhura has called on residents to operate within the law and comply with regulations that will enable them to access the benefits of the newly passed law.