SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sacked with immediate effect

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United announced the departure of head coach, Kaitano Tembo, from his position with immediate effect.

The club released a statement on Tuesday to announce the decision was by mutual agreement.

The Zimbabwean joined the Pretoria-based club as a player in 1999 before transitioning into the team’s coaching staff.

Tembo was as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler before taking over the head coach’s position in 2018. The highlight of his tenure was winning the MTN8 title in 2019.

Club CEO Stan Matthews acknowledged Tembo’s 23 years of service to the club.

“We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities. It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals. We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.”



Tembo’s last game in charge was a 3-2 loss to Tshakuma in the Nedbank Cup quarter finals. He leaves the club in 8th position on the DSTV Premiership table with six matches left to play.

Assistant coach Andre Arendse will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the current season.