State still unaware of how Babita Deokaran's murder was planned

JOHANNESBURG - Eight months after her death, the State still appears unaware of exactly how whistleblower Babita Deokaran's apparent hit was planned, but it's adamant the six men who were arrested for it, are indeed behind the brutal murder.

The men appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court earlier on Tuesday where they were indicted and the case was transferred to the city's High Court.

In the indictment, the State said the accused all acted in common purpose but that it was unknown at this stage exactly how that common purpose was formed.

The accused have been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The State has detailed how - in its version - Deokaran's last moments unfolded, saying she had stopped on the side of the road outside her house to pick up her domestic helper when a white BMW occupied by at least three of the accused pulled up alongside her, and fired off a volley of bullets before fleeing the scene.

The other accused, meanwhile, had been lying in wait in the vicinity, said the state.

However, the State admitted in the indictment that at this point, it still didin't know precisely "when, where and in what manner" the murder was planned.

More details are, however, expected to emerge at trial.