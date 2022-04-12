Small victory for Zweli Mkhize as Parly’s ethics committee clears him

It said he did not breach the ethics code when it came to the disclosure of his interests.

JOHANNESBURG - In a victory for the former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Parliament's executive ethics committee has cleared him on Tuesday.

Last year, the DA's health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube filed a complaint with the ethics committee saying Mkhize received benefits from Digital Vibes totalling R6,720.00 for electrical work done by 4 Way Maintenance at his Cranbrook property in Bryanston.

With regards to that complaint, the committee said: “In this regard, the committee concluded that you did not breach the Code.”

It added that the matter has now been closed.