Six suspects charged with whistleblower Babita Doerakan’s murder back in dock

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the six alleged hitmen charged with Gauteng health official and corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder is due back in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday.

Deokaran was gunned down in an apparent hit outside her Joburg home in August 2021.

She was a witness in various graft probes.

In less than a week after Deokaran was killed, police had already swooped on the six suspects currently before the court, arresting the men from KwaZulu-Natal at what has since been described as safe houses they were allegedly using as a staging ground in and around Johannesburg.

In a series of since disputed confessions and admissions immediately after they were nabbed, they themselves said they were hired hands with one among them even naming former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their paymaster, a claim he has vehemently denied.

And during the drawn-out bail proceedings, the State confirmed it was investigating this aspect. But eight months down the line, no additional arrests have been made.

At the accused’s last appearance in February 2022, the matter was postponed for further investigations.

Hope is high that Tuesday will see some progress in the matter.