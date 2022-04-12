Sexual assault case against CT musician postponed to July

The accused cannot be named because his victim was a minor. He was charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

CAPE TOWN - A sexual assault case against a Cape Town musician was postponed until July.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the jazz musician appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He will be due back in court on 25 July.

The man was apprehended in Kuils River in 2020 for allegedly abusing a teenage boy over a period of time.