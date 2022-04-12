Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Some State witnesses under protection, court hears

Lawyers for one of the accused on Monday blamed the State for withholding crucial witness statements until the eleventh hour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has on Monday heard how some State witnesses had been placed under witness protection in preparation for the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The trial, which was supposed to begin on Monday, was postponed to Tuesday morning to allow the defence lawyers time to consult with the accused.

The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, almost eight years ago.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the lawyer for the Sifisokuhle Ntuli, told the court on Monday that the State infringed his constitutional right to a fair trial by releasing crucial statements just two weeks before the case resumed.

“In another way, accused number five has been ambushed by the conduct of the State to reveal such crucial statements at the eleventh hour of the trial,” Mshololo said.

But State lawyer, Advocate George Baloyi, insisted that it was necessary: “The reason why we didn’t release the statements prior was because we needed to place those who were going to testify under witness protection.”

It is still not clear who the State’s first witness will be on Tuesday morning as the trial finally commences.