SADC Troika approves the de-escalation of its mission in Mozambique

This means that it will downgrade from scenario six to scenario five in its support of Mozambique in combating terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika of the Heads of State and Government has approved that its mission in Mozambique be de-escalated from rapid deployment capability to a multidimensional force with a robust mandate.

The Troika, which is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, met virtually earlier on Tuesday.

In a statement issued following the summit, the leaders of the SADC countries said they noted the progress made by the its mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) while acknowledging the sacrifices made by officials who were fighting terrorism in parts of Cabo Delgado province.

The introduction of the multidimensional force or scenario five follows a decision by the SADC January summit that the SAMIM mandate would be extended to 15 July this year.

There were also commitments to boost the mission with additional capability requirements and additional integral personnel.

The mandate of SAMIM includes supporting Mozambique to neutralise terrorist threats and restoring security to create a secure environment in affected areas of Cabo Delgado.

The summit also thanked the African Union and the international cooperating partners for their support for humanitarian assistance - with Zimbabwe and Malawi singled out for the delivery of pledged foodstuff donations.