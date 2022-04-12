Robotic surgery helping Tygerberg Hospital cut into surgical backlog

Tybergberg Hospital in February incorporated robotic surgery as part of its clinical offering, which colorectal surgeon, Doctor Tim Forgan, explained held many benefits for both patients as well as the hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital is on a drive to cut back on its massive surgical backlog.

Clinicians on Monday explained that the facility would run one additional threatre list per day in a bid to reduce the number of people on its theatre waiting list.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that managers over the past two years, have had to pivot services to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

"We must try and not leave as many patients behind," MEC Mbombo said.