Go

Robotic surgery helping Tygerberg Hospital cut into surgical backlog

Tybergberg Hospital in February incorporated robotic surgery as part of its clinical offering, which colorectal surgeon, Doctor Tim Forgan, explained held many benefits for both patients as well as the hospital.

Surgeons used the Tygerberg Hospital's new, state-of-the-art Da Vinci robot on cancer patients. Picture: Supplied.
Surgeons used the Tygerberg Hospital's new, state-of-the-art Da Vinci robot on cancer patients. Picture: Supplied.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital is on a drive to cut back on its massive surgical backlog.

Clinicians on Monday explained that the facility would run one additional threatre list per day in a bid to reduce the number of people on its theatre waiting list.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that managers over the past two years, have had to pivot services to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

"We must try and not leave as many patients behind," MEC Mbombo said.

The provincial health department will make R20 million available for hospitals to address its surgical backlog.

Tybergberg Hospital in February incorporated robotic surgery as part of its clinical offering, which colorectal surgeon, Doctor Tim Forgan, explained held many benefits for both patients as well as the hospital.

"We've done seven cases now robotically and all of them have gone home 50% earlier than they would have previously. So our first series of cases all went home after three days and they had major, major surgery. Everybody, except for one patient, has gone home after three days and that patient went home after five days. These were people who usually had to stay for weeks in the hospital, so we're freeing up the beds," Forgan said.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA