New Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie promises to end bucket toilet system

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader was elected as the mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, which include areas such as Beaufort West and Prince Albert, on Monday. He was elected mayor of the district uncontested.

CAPE TOWN - Ex-con turned politician, Gayton McKenzie, now has a mayoral chain around his neck.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader was elected as the mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, which include areas such as Beaufort West and Prince Albert, on Monday. He was elected mayor of the district uncontested.

Just last week, he was sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality.

Newly-elected Central Karoo District mayor McKenzie said that he was not just a PA mayor but a mayor for everyone.

"I want to make it very clear: I don't care whether you're from the ANC, the DA, KDF, I am not a mayor of PA people here, I am a mayor for each and everybody," McKenzie said.