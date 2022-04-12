New Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie promises to end bucket toilet system
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader was elected as the mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, which include areas such as Beaufort West and Prince Albert, on Monday. He was elected mayor of the district uncontested.
CAPE TOWN - Ex-con turned politician, Gayton McKenzie, now has a mayoral chain around his neck.
Just last week, he was sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality.
Newly-elected Central Karoo District mayor McKenzie said that he was not just a PA mayor but a mayor for everyone.
"I want to make it very clear: I don't care whether you're from the ANC, the DA, KDF, I am not a mayor of PA people here, I am a mayor for each and everybody," McKenzie said.
I will donate 100% of my salary, I dont want Mayorol cars, it should be sold and ambulances bought, I came with my own bodyguards paid by me, the police should go do police work. I will never claim a cent in petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail, I am free nowGayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 12, 2022
I will intensify the fight against illegal immigration,I will never chance my stance. The Central Karoo will lead the fight against illegal immigration. I am happy to hear that some are already packing up. I will deliver for the people, I will change the face of the Central KarooGayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 12, 2022
He also apologised to residents for politicians who had failed them and he said that in the Central Karoo there would be no finger-pointing but delivery.
"We take responsibility. Whether you were there or not there, it's not the type of people that's going to inculcate fingerpointing and blame-storming. It's a new era, it's an era of accepting that if you've done wrong and rectifying that wrong," McKenzie said.
He said that one of his tasks was to get rid of bucket toilet system.
"Eighty-three-year-old people must go outside in the cold in winter for the toilet. Within 30 days we shall start eradicating the bucket toilets," he said.
Mckenzie has also prioritised cleaning up the district, fixing poor road markings and clearing up graveyards.