Lawyer: My clients are tired of delays in the Meyiwa murder trial

This follows yet another postponement in the trial against five men for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said his clients wanted expeditious justice and not the delays currently experienced.

Meyiwa, who was also an Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus in 2014.

The men on trial are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Advocate Malesela Teffo was against the postponement of the trial on Tuesday, arguing his clients have been prejudiced by the lack of movement in the case.

"And it will be a very sad day in the judicial system of this country that if we are going to entertain certain issues, that if we have to put them on the scale, there is no equability here your worship."

Teffo said the lawyer for Sifisokuhle Ntuli, who requested the postponement, was now involving the court in pre-trial issues under false claims.

"Until such time, your worship, that the charges have been put to the clients - I'm talking about my clients here one to four - they don't know what they are here for."

Despite Teffo's argument, the court has allowed the delay to next Friday.