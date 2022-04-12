Go

KZN parents urged to use discretion when sending pupils to school amid flooding

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent Monday night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.

SCREENSHOT: A screenshot of the KZN floods that have battered the province. Picture: Supplied
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education has on Tuesday urged schools and parents to use their discretion on whether or not to send children on Wednesday to school in light of the floods that have battered the province.

The South African National Defence Force was roped in on Tuesday morning to help with the devastating flooding in the province, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.

The provincial education department also said it would monitor weather patterns and give further advice to schools and parents.

Meanwhile, the province's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department is urging residents to stay off the roads and help neighbours.

