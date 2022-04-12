KZN parents urged to use discretion when sending pupils to school amid flooding

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent Monday night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education has on Tuesday urged schools and parents to use their discretion on whether or not to send children on Wednesday to school in light of the floods that have battered the province.

