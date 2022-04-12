KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.

There are also power failures in several areas and the South African Weather Service is predicting that the heavy rain will continue to bear down on the province on Tuesday.