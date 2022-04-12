Mayor Kaunda: KZN floods have claimed 45 lives

The eThekwini Municipality said rescue operations were continuing to assist residents impacted by flooding caused by heavy rains.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll following heavy rain and major flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 45.

The number was confirmed by eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the storm was different to previous ones experienced in the province.

The eThekwini Municipality said rescue operations were continuing to assist residents impacted by flooding caused by heavy rains.

Disaster management teams are navigating difficult and dangerous scenarios in the area, rescuing people stranded.

Kaunda has also given an update on the impact on services.

"Most of the city's electricity power stations have been flooded and our teams were unable to access them last night but they started working on these facilities in the early hours of the morning."

WATCH: 'This is an emergency situation': Eskom working to restore power in parts of KZN amid floods

He said they are working to restore the electricity and water supply.

"We want to assure the residents that we are attending to all these infrastructural challenges that we are faced with. There are certain water treatment plants and water mains that have been damaged including those belonging to Umgeni Water, our teams are on the ground trying to return the situation to normal."