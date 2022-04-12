Govt urged to scrap poultry tariffs as association warns of 'price tsunami'

CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, Paul Matthew, said that everything possible should be done to stop poultry price increases.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE SA) has called for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products and warned that consumers could be "heading for a chicken price tsunami".

Anticipating a rise in the price of chicken, association members, said that trade tariffs should be scrapped and a three-year moratorium on new tariffs should be instituted.

The association on Monday outlined several issues that would inflate the cost of chicken products.

CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, Paul Matthew, said that everything possible should be done to stop poultry price increases.

"Chicken is the most affordable source of protein for consumers but the price is increasing by 10% every year for the last 10 years and 11% this year. Consumers are soon going to be facing a chicken price tsunami," Matthew said.

Trade economist and director at XA International Trade Advisors, Donald MacKay, said that it painted a very bleak picture for all South African consumers, especially the poor and unemployed.

"If you look at chicken bone-in portion, things like chicken leg quarters for example, here we see that prices have increased from January 2021 to January of this year by 17%," McKay said.

These experts said that the price of chicken had increased by around 10% annually over the past 10 years.