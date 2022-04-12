IFCC: We won't request proof of vaccination from congregants

Gatherings such as events and church services can now fill up to 50% of the venue if all attendees have provided proof of vaccination.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) will not be adhering to the proof of vaccination regulations set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the coming Easter Weekend.

The federation's Bishop Mosa Sono has expressed disappointment towards the government on how they have been handling churches in tweaking regulations for COVID-19.

Gatherings such as events and church services can now fill up to 50% of the venue if all attendees have provided proof of vaccination.

Ramaphosa, during an address to the nation last month, indicated that should there be no proof of vaccination, indoor gatherings can fill up to 1,000 in capacity and 2,000 outdoors.

Bishop Sono said no congregant would be turned away for not providing proof of vaccination.

"It's a very unfortunate situation that we are finding ourselves in but remember these issues have been discussed long before this week. It's only that, unfortunately, we find ourselves in this position and we just have to speak like Peter and say 'well, we will obey God and not men'. And it's an unfortunate place to come to because that's never our first approach, our approach is always to talk but that doesn't mean we are not going to continue talking with the government."