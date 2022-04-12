Eskom extends load shedding until Friday morning

The power utility said load shedding would then be suspended at 05:00 on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has extended the implementation of stage 2 load shedding by two more days.

The extension of load shedding was caused by the shortage of generation capacity and continued delays in returning to service four generating units at Camden Power Station and two generating units at Tutuka Power Station.

"Load shedding will be implemented tomorrow afternoon at 5 pm and go until Thursday morning at 5 am. And will again be implemented on Thursday night at 5 pm and carry on until Friday morning at 5 am," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom said a single unit that had tripped at Lethabo Power Station on Tuesday morning had returned to service in the evening.

This unit, however, will take some time to reach full production: "Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load shedding. We currently have 4 804MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 300MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns" they said in a statement.

They further went on to say they were managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load shedding.

"The overnight load shedding will be used to replenish the dam levels at the pump storage power stations".