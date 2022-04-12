'This is tragic': Govt officials visit families affected by floods in KZN

Rescuers are searching for more victims across the province following confirmation that more than 45 people died from the torrential rains.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma has joined KwaZulu-Natal government officials in visiting families affected by the deadly flooding.

The officials are visiting a family in Ntuzuma, North of Durban, where three children are said to have drowned in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An 11-year-old girl and her siblings, aged three and five, were swept away with their bed while sleeping.

While two of them have been found, the search for the other continues.

Dlamini-Zuma said government would assist their family.

“This is very tragic and we’re very sorry about it. Government will do what it can to assist.”