Delft residents delighted after homes connected to power grid after 7 months
More than 100 residents in the Eindhoven area had been without power since receiving homes last year, which were prioritised for the elderly and the disabled.
CAPE TOWN - The wait is finally over for Delft residents who have endured over seven months of darkness.
More than 100 residents in the Eindhoven area had been without power since receiving homes last year, which were prioritised for the elderly and the disabled.
On Monday, Eskom and City of Cape Town officials held a switch-on ceremony with residents - 133 homes are now connected.
Delft residents were in high spirits the second that officials switched their electricity on.
#DelftElectricity Eskoms Mbulelo Yedwa and officials switching on the electricity at one of the residents homes this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/HvLz3z5NUCEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2022
In this area, people had to walk far distances to have their cellphones charged at a cost of R50, while others had to use candles and gas to light up their homes and cook food.
Even cold food was a luxury - Bonita Warne said that she had to travel to another area to fetch her chicken and meat because she could not use a fridge.
"It was really hard for me and I have a grandchild who is a year old and he has lots of needs at home. Really, I'm grateful," Warne said.
Another resident, Zelda Benjamin, said that her daughter studied online at UCT and had to move to her grandparents because they had no electricity.
"Yo can't make food, there's no heat, nothing. It was a huge struggle and as I'm saying, I'm happy now, things can go on," Benjamin said.
Eskom said that it was working on a phased approach and would hopefully connect all 180 homes by next month.