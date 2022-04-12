Delft residents delighted after homes connected to power grid after 7 months

In this area, people had to walk far distances to have their cellphones charged at a cost of R50, while others had to use candles and gas to light up their homes and cook food.

Even cold food was a luxury - Bonita Warne said that she had to travel to another area to fetch her chicken and meat because she could not use a fridge.

"It was really hard for me and I have a grandchild who is a year old and he has lots of needs at home. Really, I'm grateful," Warne said.

Another resident, Zelda Benjamin, said that her daughter studied online at UCT and had to move to her grandparents because they had no electricity.

"Yo can't make food, there's no heat, nothing. It was a huge struggle and as I'm saying, I'm happy now, things can go on," Benjamin said.

Eskom said that it was working on a phased approach and would hopefully connect all 180 homes by next month.