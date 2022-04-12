De Ruyter: Heavy KZN rain further hampering Eskom's ability to keep lights on

CEO André de Ruyter on Tuesday morning gave an update on the power situation.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal were adding to its woes.

CEO André de Ruyter on Tuesday gave an update on the power situation.

Stage two power cuts return at 5pm this afternoon until early Wednesday.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The inclement weather in parts of the country, including KZN, is making it difficult for the utility to keep the lights on.

Some areas have been hit by mass outages due to flooding and mudslides.

“We dispatched our maintenance crews and we prioritised work to give the maximum relief to the maximum number of customers as quickly as possible. This is an emergency situation and I think that is quite clear, judging by the 200mm of rain that has fallen in the eThekwini municipality over the past 24 hours.”

De Ruyter said that Eskom teams would assess the damage caused by the disaster.