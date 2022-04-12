DA: Eskom is unable to solve the power crisis

DA public enterprises spokesperson Ghaleb Cachalia said the entity’s old generation fleet was on “life support” and was constantly tripping, resulting in power outages being announced at short notice.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said Eskom had now proved beyond any doubt that it was unable to solve South Africa’s 14-year-old load shedding crisis.

He said the Cabinet should now act immediately and decisively to the ongoing load shedding, and he would be writing to Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe.

"Cabinet needs to move beyond presidential task teams and war rooms to decisive action to ensure that this is dealt with comprehensively."

Cachalia said a dark and cold winter awaited South Africans.

"South Africa is heading for a severe winter of discontent on the electricity front. We are already in load shedding again and this will accelerate over the winter months, there is no doubt about this."

Eskom said stage two blackouts would be implemented from 5 pm on Tuesday due to a shortage of capacity.