Bus passenger sector strike likely as talks continue to stall, says Numsa

The union secured a strike certificate after wage talks deadlocked last month, with the cooling-off period ending on 14 April, two days before Good Friday weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa said that talks in the bus passenger sector continued to stall, with no new offer from the employer.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that its demands, which include increasing the lowest-paid worker's salary from R7,800 to R12,000 per month, remain the same.

"If this continues, in all likelihood we are headed for a strike in the bus passenger sector. It will be a national strike that affects all buses in the sector. However, we are still open to negotiating with the employer. We would prefer a situation where we do not have to go on strike," Hlubi-Majola said.

Both parties are expected to meet again on Tuesday under the auspices of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council.