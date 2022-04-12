Batohi: SA’s rule of law on life support but NPA fighting to save it

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that the rule of law in the country is on “life support”.

But she has promised that the days of impunity were over and those charged with corruption would face the full might of the law.

The country’s top prosecutor was addressing the Frederick van Zyl Slabbert Honorary Lecture hosted by Stellenbosch University on Monday night.

Batohi told the honorary lecture that state capture and corruption had cost the country over R1.5 trillion.

She said that this had a major impact on service delivery as the money found its way into the wrong hands.

“The rule of law is on life support. We need to fight for its survival in this country and we in the NPA are doing precisely that,” Batohi said.

Batohi had a warning for those who had committed crime with impunity.

“Those who continue to commit crime with impunity in South Africa should not for a moment doubt our commitment to ensure that we end this reign of destruction of our country,” she said.

Batohi also honoured Van Zyl Slabbert, saying that the former leader of the official opposition from 1979 to 1986, had placed principle above ambition.