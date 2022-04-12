Babita Deokaran murder trial moved to High Court

The six accused have been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Eight months after her death, the State still appears unaware of exactly how whistleblower Babita Deokaran's apparent hit was planned.

But it's adamant that the six men accused of the crime were the hitmen.

The men appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

The case has been transferred to the High Court.

The accused have been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In the indictment, the State detailed how on its version Deokaran's last moments unfolded, saying that she had stopped on the side of the road outside her house to pick up her domestic helper when a white BMW, occupied by at least three of the accused, pulled up alongside her and fired off a volley of bullets before fleeing the scene. The other accused, meanwhile, had been lying in wait in the vicinity, the State said.

However, the State admitted in the indictment that at this point it still did not know precisely "when, where and in what manner" the murder was planned.

More details are, however, expected to emerge at trial.