34 Standard Bank branches shut in KZN due to floods

DURBAN - Thirty-four Standard Bank branches in KwaZulu-Natal have been closed down on Tuesday due to heavy floods in the province.

The bank said services had been severely disrupted. Branches on the South Coast of KZN and the North Coast have been the hardest hit by the flooding.

Various businesses and residences have been damaged by the ongoing heavy rains in province.

Standard Bank in KZN said several ATMs in the affected areas had also been impacted.

"The main areas are the KZN South Coast, Durban, and surrounding areas as well as the northern part of KZN. Several of our branches are closed for today and tomorrow as our staff is unable to reach them. We also experienced a high number of power and cellphone outages and we encourage our customers to make use of our digital platforms during these uncertain time," said Standard Bank's Jean Hattingh.