3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly mass shooting in CT's Mandela Park

On Sunday morning, five people were shot in Mandela Park.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police have made a breakthrough in their probe into a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

On Monday, the police confirmed that three suspects had been arrested.

The police's Wesley Twigg said that the motive was still being investigated: “Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies and the criminals were confirmed to be deceased at the scene by paramedics. The victims were taken to hospital by paramedics. Cases of murder and attempted murder were open for investigation.”

This is one of three mass shootings in Khayelitsha in the space of less than a month.

It's not clear if the attacks could be linked.