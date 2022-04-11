Zuma escapes the dock again as his appeal process is given time to be finalised

Court proceedings in the Jacob Zuma/Thales corruption trial was postponed again after the former president's application to stay them.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has escaped the dock again - for now.

His corruption trial was finally meant to get under way before Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen on Monday morning. But proceedings wound up being postponed again on the back of an application from Zuma to stay them. He is awaiting the outcome of his application for Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya to reconsider her court’s dismissal of his application for leave to appeal the outcome of his special plea.

The case relates to the 1999 arms deal, after which him and French arms company Thales are facing charges of corruption.

Last year, Zuma raised a special plea challenging the title of state advocate Billy Downer SC - and the whole of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) - to try him, arguing he was the victim of prosecutorial bias and couldn’t be guaranteed a fair trial. Koen in October dismissed the special plea, finding the word “title” referred to a prosecutor’s standing or authority to prosecute. He in February also dismissed an application for leave to appeal - among other things - which Zuma had lodged. Zuma then decided to try his luck at the SCA but was unsuccessful, with that court dismissing his application last month. Now, though, he has approached Maya directly and asked her to reconsider the matter.

His application for a postponement was opposed by the state, which suggested it was simply a continuation of Zuma’s so-called stalingrad strategy. But Koen in his ruling found Zuma had a right to appeal and that the court didn’t have the discretion “to deny those appeal rights statutorily ordained, unless perhaps in the clearest of cases where there is an abuse of rights”.

“The appeal process should be allowed to run its course,” he said,

“Mr Zuma has challenged many decisions adverse to him in the past, usually invoking the entire appeal process to the highest courts in this land, and in many instances has been unsuccessful, resulting in inevitable and unfortunate delays. He’s also on record - through previous counsel representing him - that he’ll continue to exercise all rights available to him. But the exercise of those rights, as much as they may be viewed with suspicion and distrust from certain quarters as resulting in delays which only favour him, do not per se amount to an abuse of those rights. A finding of mala fides would require more and clear proof by the state, which I can not make on the allegations in the present papers alone”.

Koen, however, stopped short of postponing the trial sine die - or indefinitely - as Zuma had requested, saying the case had to be brought to finality. Instead, he adjourned it to 17 May. This is only a holding date, however, and if by then Maya has made a decision on Zuma’s special plea then the trial will proceed on 31 May.

While his protection team was deployed to secure the precinct ahead of his arrival, Zuma was not present at court. His foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, explained that he was admitted to hospital with an illness.