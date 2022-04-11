‘We share a vision’ - Nyawose says he will support Gumede as eThekwini ANC head

Although victorious, Gumede is not participating in any party activities having stepped aside over the multiple corruption charges she’s facing.

JOHANNESBURG - Though Thabani Nyawose lost the battle to control the African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini, he’s already offered to support suspected criminal Zandile Gumede saying they share a vision for the region’s future.

Although victorious, Gumede is not participating in any party activities having stepped aside over the multiple corruption charges she’s facing.

A letter from Gumede accepting nomination was read out at the regional conference.

The staunch ally of former president Jacob Zuma secured 210 votes, beating Nyawose’s 181.