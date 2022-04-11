‘We share a vision’ - Nyawose says he will support Gumede as eThekwini ANC head
Although victorious, Gumede is not participating in any party activities having stepped aside over the multiple corruption charges she’s facing.
JOHANNESBURG - Though Thabani Nyawose lost the battle to control the African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini, he’s already offered to support suspected criminal Zandile Gumede saying they share a vision for the region’s future.
A letter from Gumede accepting nomination was read out at the regional conference.
The staunch ally of former president Jacob Zuma secured 210 votes, beating Nyawose’s 181.
[WATCH] Delegates singing and chanting Awubabuze iTheku babeliphethe kanjani? as they prepare to verify their credentials here at the Durban ICC. #ANCEThekwini pic.twitter.com/rp9xboYMuVEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2022
#ANCeThekwini Zikalala calling out senior leaders who criss cross the country meeting with delegates - he says this with Ace Magashule, Bathabile DLAMINI & Zweli Mkhize in town. TLM pic.twitter.com/qL2M2eGqUdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2022
The Durban City Hall burst into excitement as news broke that Gumede would return to the helm of the ANC in the region.
Though corruption accused and sitting at home due to the step aside resolution, she’s remained popular and received more votes from delegates even though she was not physically present at the conference.
Her opponent, Nyawose, said he’s at peace with election outcomes: “We agreed that they have a responsibility to make sure the ANC in eThekwini is strong. We even said, whoever wins the conference has to be supported.”
Meanwhile some of the embattled political leader’s supporters continue to claim she has the right qualities to lead the eThekwini metro.