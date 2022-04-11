WC police ombudsman calls on communities to help identify drug dens

The body said that this would help fast track its investigation into the illicit operations in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape police ombudsman is calling on communities to assist in identifying drug dens.

The body said that this would help fast-track its investigation into the illicit operations in the province.

Last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) asked the ombudsman to probe the police’s alleged failure to close drug houses in the province.

According to the DA’s Reagen Allen, statistics from June last year showed that there were over 1,500 drug dens in operation.

The police ombudsman said that the investigation would also look into the challenges that the police faced in dealing with these crimes.

The ombudsman's spokesperson, Deidre Forster: "We would encourage anybody, whether you're representing religious organisations, NGOs etc, if they have information that communities have, whichever comes from individuals or organisations, we're happy to receive it or even engage with them so that we can really understand what it is that we are dealing with."