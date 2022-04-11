WC health dept rolls out plan to reduce surgical backlog

MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and a team of doctors addressed the issue at Tygerberg Hospital on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health and Wellness Department has rolled out a plan aimed at reducing the province’s surgical backlog.

MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and a team of doctors addressed the issue at Tygerberg Hospital on Monday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have had to downscale the number of surgeries being performed.

Tygerberg Hospital has rolled out an extra surgical list to drive down the number of patients on waiting lists for life-saving surgeries.

Doctor Andrè Muller, manager for medical services responsible for theatres, explained how they’ll prioritise patients with the greatest need.

"We will have one additional theatre list per day, so there are five days in the week, it’ll be five days extra. A full day, which starts at 7 in the morning up till 5 in the afternoon. So, for five days, we will have one extra list.”

Head of surgery, Professor Elmin Steyn, said they would run this project over the next six months.