Victims of Ellis Park Stadium disaster remembered 21 years later

The tragedy occurred as Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clashed in front of what was meant to be a 60,000-capacity crowd.

The bodies of soccer supporters lie on the pitch at Ellis Park Stadium in the worst stadium soccer disaster in South African history on 11 April 2001. Picture: PSL.
22 minutes ago

DURBAN - Monday marks exactly 21 years since the darkest day in South African football after 43 fans lost their lives in the Ellis Park disaster.

However, reports suggest a further 30,000 more fans were trying to gain entry into the ground.

There's been little official reflection from both Chiefs and Pirates on Monday as local football fans mark one of the most tragic days in the country’s sports history.

Chiefs tweeted, saying that day remains in their hearts as they extended their deepest sympathies to the 43 bereaved families while Pirates said those who lost their lives shall never be forgotten.

The youngest victim on the day was 11-year-old Rosswinn Nation.

The Premier Soccer League paid R15,000 to each family to cover funeral costs followed by R7,500 towards a trust fund.

And with the sport marking a return to stadiums this past weekend following a two-year absence because of the COVID pandemic, it's hoped there will never be a repeat of a tragedy of this magnitude.

