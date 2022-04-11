Victims of Ellis Park Stadium disaster remembered 21 years later

The tragedy occurred as Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clashed in front of what was meant to be a 60,000-capacity crowd.

DURBAN - Monday marks exactly 21 years since the darkest day in South African football after 43 fans lost their lives in the Ellis Park disaster.

However, reports suggest a further 30,000 more fans were trying to gain entry into the ground.

There's been little official reflection from both Chiefs and Pirates on Monday as local football fans mark one of the most tragic days in the country’s sports history.

Chiefs tweeted, saying that day remains in their hearts as they extended their deepest sympathies to the 43 bereaved families while Pirates said those who lost their lives shall never be forgotten.