Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State accused of ambushing one of the accused

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial PRETORIA - Lawyers for the fifth accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have accused the State of ambushing their client and infringing on his constitutional right to a fair trial. The five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain have been in court on Monday morning for what was meant to be the first day of trial. It's been almost eight years since Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo. The accused in the #SenzoMeyiwa trial are slowly arriving at the Pretoria High court. The men are arriving separately because they are being kept in different prisons. Meyiwas family is also in court. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/SOUjmGbwth EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2022

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday to allow for Sifisokuhle Ntuli’s lawyers the opportunity to consult.

Ntuli's lawyer, Zandile Mshololo, told the Pretoria High Court that they only received crucial statements from the State two weeks before the trial, and she simply could not consult with him on them.

"He has been kept in Kokstad Prison which is far away from Durban where I have my chambers and secondly, when we make arrangements to go consult, we were not given an opportunity or not allowed to come to consult," Mshololo said.

She said that they had been denied the opportunity to prepare his case and his defence.

The lawyer for the first four accused, Advocate Malesela Teffo, echoed Mshololo’s sentiments on the challenges experienced in consulting.

The court has ordered that the Department of Correctional Services grant the lawyers the opportunity to consult with the accused.