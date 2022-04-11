Ramaphosa: Disturbing how anti-foreigner sentiment in SA echoes apartheid past

In his weekly newsletter on Monday morning, Ramaphosa has compared these anti-foreigners groups to the oppressors who operated apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was deeply disturbing how recent incidents of anti-foreigner sentiment echoed the country's apartheid past.

Last week, residents of Diepsloot protested against the high crime rate and illegal immigration.

Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi was killed by a vigilante group who went to homes to check who were not South Africans.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday morning, Ramaphosa has compared these anti-foreigners groups to the oppressors who operated apartheid.

President Ramaphosa has acknowledged that many communities were frustrated by the apparent inability of the police to deal with criminals.

The president has committed to increasing the police's manpower by recruiting an additional 12,000 officers.

Ramaphosa said that crime was the common enemy, not migrants.

At the same time, Ramaphosa acknowledged that migration posed a risk to South Africa's security, stability and economic progress and that illegal migration affected service delivery by placing an additional burden on essential services.

He said that it was government's responsibility to control migration at the borders and that it was not helping when citizens took the law into their own hands.