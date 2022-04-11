Over 2,000 phone calls logged with JHB City Power due outages linked to rain

Systems are overloaded and technicians are battling to restore power.

JOHANNESBURG - The phones have been ringing off the hook at Joburg City Power on Monday morning with over 2,000 calls being logged about outages linked to the rainy and cold weather.

Areas affected include, Melville, Riverlea, Lenasia and Roodepoort.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “There are different factors that have contributed to the outages, including cable theft and the cold weather from the weekend.”