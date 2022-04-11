Nzimande: Best way to honour Hani is to end war in Ukraine

The SACP led a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday for its leader exactly 29 years since his assassination.

JOHANNESBURG - General secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Blade Nzimande said that the best way to honour Chris Hani was to fight for peace everywhere in the world.

Polish immigrant, Janusz Walus, is serving a life sentence for the murder but very little is known about the mastermind of the crime.

Nzimande said that in the spirit of Hani, the SACP supported government's current stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a sensible stance to say let there be negotiations and we must not continue being bullied here. Let there be negotiations and mediations because we want that war to end, not tomorrow but today and that will be the best way to honour the memory of Hani,” Nzimande said.