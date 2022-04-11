Numsa kicks off national bargaining conference

The metalworkers union and all bargaining officials in various sectors are meeting to prepare and consolidate demands as part of preparations for wage talks.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has kicked off a national bargaining conference.

The union and all bargaining officials in various sectors are meeting on Monday to prepare and consolidate demands as part of preparations for wage talks.

Numsa president Andrew Chirwa said organised labour was not as militant as it used to be and employers may see this as an opportunity to collapse collective bargaining.

"Perhaps they are reading weakness in the trade union movement itself. They want to collapse collective bargaining through whatever means possible so that each and every individual or a group of workers can negotiate for themselves, and then you can have many rates of pay, some can get 5% and others will get 7%. If you are a good blue-eyed boy of management, you are likely to quickly get some from 10% t0 15% and nobody must question that."

