Nothing wrong with national leaders addressing conference - eThekwini ANC

Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and convicted perjuror Bathabile Dlamini were all in Durban for the eThekwini regional conference, with video footage of Mkhize addressing delegates circulating on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - As KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chair Sihle Zikalala blasts national leaders for intervening in the affairs of regional politics, the newly-elected eThekwini top brass see nothing wrong with it.

Fresh from his election victory, ANC regional deputy, Nkosenhle Madlala, disagreed with Zikalala that national leaders addressing conference delegates was problematic.

He argued that those seen with a caucus associated with corruption-accused Zandile Gumede were merely there to offer messages of support.

During his speech on Saturday, Zikalala criticised the practice.

But Madlala said that it was conference season and leaders at national level should be expected to meet with their different constituencies.

He said that in their case, the visits were just to wish their faction well.

"We've had a lot of visits from different leaders, which came in different forms of meetings where we were gathering while we were preparing for conferences, to encourage us to have a peaceful conference and you will agree that this conference was peaceful, even the preparations for this conference were a bit different to the other conferences that we've had," Madlala said.

